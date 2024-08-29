Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index increasing 22.61 points or 0.22% at 10512.83 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, TV18 Broadcast Ltd (up 11.58%), Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd (up 8.89%),Pokarna Ltd (up 4.88%),V I P Industries Ltd (up 4.85%),Den Networks Ltd (up 4.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Avenue Supermarts Ltd (up 3.8%), Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd (up 3.72%), Renaissance Global Ltd (up 3.53%), Chalet Hotels Ltd (up 3.4%), and HPL Electric & Power Ltd (up 3.36%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd (down 3.61%), NIIT Ltd (down 3.49%), and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (down 2.74%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 68.01 or 0.12% at 56073.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 9.34 points or 0.06% at 16718.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.95 points or 0.01% at 25054.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 68.99 points or 0.08% at 81854.55.

On BSE,1602 shares were trading in green, 1458 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

