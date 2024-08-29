Datamatics Global Services Ltd Slides 2.57%

Datamatics Global Services Ltd has added 4.63% over last one month compared to 3.25% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.45% rise in the SENSEX
Datamatics Global Services Ltd lost 2.57% today to trade at Rs 686.6. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.36% to quote at 43061.65. The index is up 3.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Accelya Solutions India Ltd decreased 1.35% and Tata Elxsi Ltd lost 1.27% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 36.84 % over last one year compared to the 25.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Datamatics Global Services Ltd has added 4.63% over last one month compared to 3.25% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.45% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4665 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 43899 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 790.2 on 05 Dec 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 455 on 04 Jun 2024.
