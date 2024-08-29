Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty headed for slow start after Nvidia's results; RIL AGM eyed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, August 29, 2024: The Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to start on a muted note, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty index, tracking weakness in the overnight US market following Nvidia's results.

At 6:45 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,005.50, around 40 points behind Nifty futures' close at 25,048.35. Meanwhile, investors in the domestic market would also have their eyes peeled for the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting, scheduled for today afternoon.

Global equity markets eased while the US dollar rebounded on Wednesday. However, chipmaker Nvidia's better-than-expected results failed to impress some investors and the company's stock fell 7 per cent in extended trading.

Wall Street's main indexes finished lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.39 per cent to 41,091.42, the S&P 500 lost 0.60 per cent to 5,592.18 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.12 per cent to 17,556.03.

Europe's benchmark STOXX index climbed 0.33 per cent while Japanese stocks closed 0.22 per cent higher. MSCI's gauge of all stocks across the globe was 0.42 per cent lower at 827.32.

Nvidia's third-quarter revenue forecast of $32.5 billion surpassed Wall Street estimates after markets closed. The report still failed to impress the most bullish investors who have driven a dizzying rally in its shares as they bet billions on the future of generative artificial intelligence. Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company fell 3 per cent in extended trading.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street as investors assess results from tech giant Nvidia.

Investors in Asia will watch for any spillover to tech stocks in the region, which is home to companies along Nvidia’s value chain like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and SK Hynix.

South Korean chip heavyweight SK Hynix plunged 6% on its open, while Samsung Electronics fell more than 3 per cent, dragging the Kospi down 1.3 per cent. The small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.55 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.56 per cent, while the broad based Topix was down 0.14 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.47 per cent.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,648, lower than the HSI’s last close of 17,692.45.

A preliminary estimate of second quarter US gross domestic product is due on Thursday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure - the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index - will be released on Friday.

Markets, which are fully priced for a 25 basis point US interest rate cut next month, see just over 100 basis points of easing by the end of the year.

Gold prices were hurt by the stronger US dollar with spot gold lost 0.68 per cent to $2,507.50 an ounce, and US gold futures settled 0.6 per cent lower at $2,537.80.

Oil prices fell on concerns about Chinese demand and risks of a broader slowdown. Brent crude futures settled down 1.13 per cent at $78.65 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.34 per cent to $74.52.