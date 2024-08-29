Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Financial Services index increasing 35.84 points or 0.31% at 11545.51 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, JM Financial Ltd (up 6.09%), Rane Holdings Ltd (up 3.14%),Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 3%),Can Fin Homes Ltd (up 2.94%),IFCI Ltd (up 2.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were PB Fintech Ltd (up 2.26%), One 97 Communications Ltd (up 2.13%), Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 2%), Home First Finance Company India Ltd (up 1.86%), and REC Ltd (up 1.67%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, IIFL Securities Ltd (down 2.47%), Religare Enterprises Ltd (down 2.3%), and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.8%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 68.01 or 0.12% at 56073.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 9.34 points or 0.06% at 16718.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.95 points or 0.01% at 25054.3.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 68.99 points or 0.08% at 81854.55.

On BSE,1602 shares were trading in green, 1458 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News