Consumer price inflation slides to 0.25%, food prices tumble 5% on year

Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of October, 2025 over October, 2024 is 0.25% (Provisional). There is decrease of 119 basis points in headline inflation of October, 2025 in comparison to September, 2025. It is also the lowest year-on-year inflation of the current CPI series which started in 2015. Retail inflation for September was revised down to 1.44%,

Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of October, 2025 over October, 2024 is -5.02% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are -4.85% and -5.18%, respectively. A decrease of 269 basis points is observed in food inflation in October, 2025 in comparison to September, 2025. The food inflation in October, 2025 is the lowest of the current CPI series. Vegetable prices fell around 27% on year. Pulses and products also marked a slide of 16%.

The decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of October, 2025 is mainly attributed to full month's impact of decline in GST, favorable base effect and to drop in inflation of Oils and fats, Vegetables, Fruits, Egg, Footwear, Cereals and products, Transport and Communication etc. A decrease in headline and food inflation in rural sector observed in October, 2025. The headline inflation is -0.25% (Provisional) in October, 2025 while it was -1.07% in September, 2025. The CFPI based food inflation in rural sector is observed as -4.85% (Provisional) in October, 2025 in comparison to -2.22% in September, 2025.

A decrease from 1.83% in September, 2025 to 0.88% (Provisional) in October, 2025 is observed in headline inflation of urban sector. Decrease is also observed in food inflation from -2.47% in September, 2025 to -5.18% (Provisional) in October, 2025. Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of October, 2025 is 2.96% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of September, 2025 was 2.98%. The housing index is compiled for urban sector only. Year-on-year Education inflation rate for the month of October, 2025 is 3.49% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of September, 2025 was 3.44%. Year-on-year Health inflation rate for the month of October, 2025 is 3.86% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of September, 2025 was 4.39%.