Container Corporation of India signs MoU with Shipping Corporation of India

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 03 June 2024.

Both companies intend to explore business opportunities for leveraging the advantage of each other's infrastructure and experience in synergy to offer seamless and cost effective end-to-end logistics services to customers under a single window.

On this ocassion, Sanjay Swarup, CMD,CONCOR stated that this MoU will enable us to utilise SCI's shipping services to develop CONCOR's Footprint at overseas locations and also to foray in the field of Coastal & Inland Waterways trade to offer a wide range of customisable logistics solution for the benefit of trade at large.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

