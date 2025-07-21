Core sector grows at 1.7% on year in June, Steel and Cement production spikes

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 1.7 per cent (provisional) in June, 2025 as compared to the Index in June, 2024, marking its best performance in three months. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for May 2025 was observed at 1.2 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to June, 2025-26 is 1.3 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Here are the sector wise details:

Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) declined by 6.8 per cent in June, 2025 over June, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.3 per cent during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.2 per cent in June, 2025 over June, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.0 per cent during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 2.8 per cent in June, 2025 over June, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.5 per cent during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 3.4 per cent in June, 2025 over June, 2024. Its cumulative index remained constant during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 1.2 per cent in June, 2025 over June, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 3.8 per cent during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 9.3 per cent in June, 2025 over June, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 7.0 per cent during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.