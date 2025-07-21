BITS consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of BITS rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

