DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 13.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of DCM Shriram rose 13.04% to Rs 113.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 3248.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2864.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3248.632864.239.348.65281.69244.67170.16158.33113.38100.30

