Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit rises 880.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.52% to Rs 17.83 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils rose 880.00% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.52% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.8322.7214.472.602.550.462.430.332.450.25

