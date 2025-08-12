Organic Coatings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.87% to Rs 7.07 crore

Net loss of Organic Coatings reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.87% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.0713.06-6.516.13-0.640.49-0.850.26-0.850.26

