Dharani Finance standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Dharani Finance declined 48.39% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

