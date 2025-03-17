Cosmo Specialty Chemicals launches innovative COSEAL-601 heat seal coating solution

Cosmo Specialty Chemicals, a 100% subsidiary of Cosmo First and a one stop solution for a range of Adhesives, Masterbatches, and Coating Chemicals, has announced the launch of its innovative COSEAL-601 heat seal coating solution. The company's heat seal coating technology has demonstrated remarkable market performance, consistently outperforming industry benchmarks across various temperature ranges.

Recent performance data shows COSEAL-601 achieving superior sealing strength compared to market alternatives, particularly in the crucial 120-160C temperature range. The product has demonstrated exceptional versatility across both 2-ply and 3-ply aluminium foil laminated structures, making it ideal for diverse packaging applications.

Backed by strong financial performance and superior technical specifications, the Company's innovative approach has witnessed Cosmo Specialty Chemicals achieving 60% sales growth over last year (Dec 2024 YTD basis) and EBITDA in high teens.

