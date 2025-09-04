Cospower Engineering slides as CFO Hiren Solanki resigns

Cospower Engineering slipped 3.59% to Rs 674.85 after the company announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO), Hiren Solanki.Solanki tendered his resignation effective from the close of business hours on 3 September 2025, as per the companys filing. The board is expected to take his resignation on record at the upcoming board meeting.
In a subsequent move, based on recommendations from the nomination & remuneration committee and the audit committee, the board approved the appointment of Maxie Dsouza as the new CFO and key managerial personnel, effective from 4 September 2025.
Dsouza, a B.Com graduate with CAIIB and an MBA in Finance, brings 38 years of experience in the banking sector, having retired as Assistant General Manager (AGM) MSME Finance Business Development at a multi-state cooperative bank. He has demonstrated expertise in branch operations, corporate and retail finance, and compliance with RBI regulations. Dsouza is recognized for his strong communication skills, analytical abilities, and commitment to professional ethics.
On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in FY25, a significant increase from Rs 0.11 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose 24.3% year-on-year to Rs 27.70 crore in FY25. As of 4th September 2025, the companys total market capitalisation stood at Rs 101.23 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app