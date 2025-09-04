ITC Ltd soars 1.37%, Gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 417.4, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.69% in last one year as compared to a 1.28% fall in NIFTY and a 9.91% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 417.4, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24823.45. The Sensex is at 80947.08, up 0.47%. ITC Ltd has added around 0.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56969.2, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 209.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 141.17 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 420.05, up 1.62% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 13.69% in last one year as compared to a 1.28% fall in NIFTY and a 9.91% fall in the Nifty FMCG index. The PE of the stock is 26.06 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.