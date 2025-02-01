Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

COSYN reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 3.31 crore

Net profit of COSYN reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.313.39 -2 OPM %7.855.60 -PBDT0.210.21 0 PBT0.060.01 500 NP0.040 0

