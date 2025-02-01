COSYN reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 3.31 crore

Net profit of COSYN reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.313.397.855.600.210.210.060.010.040

Powered by Capital Market - Live News