Indias consumer price inflation eased to a near five-year low of 3.54% in annual terms in July compared with 5.08% in the previous month. Inflation stood at 7.44% in July last year. Annual consumer food price inflation stood at 5.42% in July, sharply falling from 9.36% in last month and also witnessing a massive drop compared to 11.51% in July 2023.

