TVS Motor showcases its electric scooter - TVS iQube at Makina Motoshow in Manila

TVS Motor Company is displaying its electric scooter, TVS iQube, for the first time at the Makina Motoshow in Manila, Philippines. TVS iQube has cutting-edge EV technology, robust build quality and class leading comfort of a premium scooter with zero tail pipe emission. It is already the choice of 300,000 customers globally. TVS iQube represents the future of urban commuting - a perfect blend of style, performance, and environmental responsibility.

TVS iQube comes with a real-world range of 100 km on a single charge, rated top speed of 78 KM/H, choice of ECO/POWER mode and acceleration from 0-40 KM/H in just 4.2 seconds. It has two Li-Ion battery packs with a 650W carry-along-charger that charges the vehicle from 0-80% in 4 hours and 30 minutes. The carry-along-charger can be plugged into any 5A household socket.

TVS iQube offers a host of intelligent connected features such as 7 inch TFT cluster with HMI control, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple Bluetooth and cloud connectivity, geofencing, QPark assist, infinity theme personalisation, voice assist, TVS iQube Alexa skillset and much more.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Makina Motoshow generates sustained interest from auto enthusiasts and TVSM looks forward to apprising visitors of its technological prowess and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News