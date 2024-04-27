Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.06% in the March 2024 quarter

RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 26.34% to Rs 3339.18 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank rose 22.06% to Rs 364.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 298.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 26.34% to Rs 3339.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2642.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.01% to Rs 1259.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 919.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 28.08% to Rs 12393.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9676.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income3339.182642.97 26 12393.809676.61 28 OPM %40.4037.52 -37.4335.06 - PBDT485.90390.43 24 1348.711221.15 10 PBT485.90390.43 24 1348.711221.15 10 NP364.43298.57 22 1259.89919.54 37

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

