Crescent Finstock consolidated net profit rises 1.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Crescent Finstock rose 1.27% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.26% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.683.461.92-16.761.831.781.361.310.800.79

