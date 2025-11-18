EMS consolidated net profit declines 43.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.13% to Rs 172.47 crore

Net profit of EMS declined 43.12% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.13% to Rs 172.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 233.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

