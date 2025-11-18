Globe Commercials consolidated net profit rises 63.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.11% to Rs 220.88 crore

Net profit of Globe Commercials rose 63.04% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 220.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 176.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.220.88176.554.433.179.795.609.795.606.754.14

