CRISIL Ratings assigns 'BBB/A3+' rating to credit instruments of Aelea Commodities

Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Aelea Commodities stated that CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'CRISIL BBB/Stable/CRISIL A3+' ratings to the bank facilities of the company.

CRISIL Ratings said that the ratings reflect the companys established presence in the cashew processing sector and strong relationships with suppliers and customers, leading to steady growth in scale over the last two fiscals.

Enhancement in planned capacity of 140 metric tonne per day (as against 40 MT per day currently) will further support growth in scale.

The rating also reflects the relatively comfortable financial risk profile, marked by low gearing, adequate coverage indicators and steady cash accrual reported over the years.

These strengths are offset by the large working capital requirement and susceptibility to volatility in cashew prices and foreign exchange (forex) rates.

The agency further said that healthy ramp-up of upcoming capacities, coupled with operating margin sustaining at or above 12%, leading to higher cash accrual and material improvement in the working capital cycle could lead to positive rating action.

However, slower-than-expected ramp-up in operations or increase in cost, resulting in an operating margin of 8% or less, and leading to lower cash accrual; stretched working capital cycle increasing reliance on debt and leading to moderation in liquidity from the current levels; and substantial delay in project execution, causing time and cost overruns.

Aelea Commodities markets processed cashews under its brands, Supreme and Tryble. It is currently in the process of increasing its total installed cashew processing capacity to 140 MT per day.

The scrip had surged 6.35% to end at Rs 317.15 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

