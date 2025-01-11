Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Just Dial Q3 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 131 cr

Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Just Dial reported 42.71% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 131.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 92.01 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 8.41% YoY to Rs 287.33 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 149.17 crore in Q3 FY25, up 23.35% YoY.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 86.6 crore, with healthy EBITDA margin of 30.1%. EBITDA Margin witnessed 735 bps YoY expansion, led by both topline growth and cost efficiencies (operating expenses declined 1.9% YoY). Advertising spends stood at approximatelt Rs 6.5 crore during the quarter.s

Total active listings stood at 47.5 million as on 31st December 2024, an increase of 14.2% YoY and 2.8% QoQ. 1,290,820 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter. Out of total listings, 31.8 million listings were geocoded as on 31st December 2024, up 20.4% YoY.

Total traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 191.2 million, up 15.3% YoY, 86.0% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 11.2% on desktop/ PC and 2.8% on its voice platform.

Total ratings & reviews stood at 151.4 million at the end of quarter, up 3.0% YoY. Active paid campaigns at the end of quarter stood at 601,080 up 6.0% YoY and 0.4% QoQ.

Deferred Revenue stood at Rs 507.2 crore, up 7.3% YoY. Cash and Investments stood at Rs 5,062.7 crore as on 31st December 2024 compared to Rs 4,405.3 crore as on 31st December 2023.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone and text (SMS).

The counter declined 3.75% to end at Rs 1034.60 on 10 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

