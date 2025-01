Just Dial standalone net profit rises 42.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 287.33 crore

Net profit of Just Dial rose 42.71% to Rs 131.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 92.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 287.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 265.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.287.33265.0530.1422.78161.1864.16149.1752.04131.3192.01

