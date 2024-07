Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has allotted 52,250 equity shares under ESOP on 22 July 2024.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company has increased from Rs. 1,28,65,58,152 divided into 64,32,79,076 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 1,28,66,62,652 divided into 64,33,31,326 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each.

