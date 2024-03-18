Crompton Greaves gets 20-yr patent for lighting system

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals informed that it has been granted patent for an invention titled 'linear node tubular lighting system' for a term of 20 years effective from 14 August 2020.

This patent has been officially granted Patent Number 526231 on 14/03/2024 for the term of 20 years effective from 14/08/2020 in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970, the company stated in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the company informed that Sachin Phartiyal, business unit head (home electricals), designated as senior management personnel (SMP) has tendered his resignation from the said position due to personal and professional reasons. He shall be relieved from his duties effective from closure of business hours of 9 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Further, Rajat Chopra currently the business unit head (pumps), designated as SMP, in addition to his current role, would take over as business unit head (home electricals) effective from 10 April 2024. He has been with the organization for the close to 27 years and has held various roles including Regional Sales Manager- Fans, Head of Regional Sales East and North.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products, ranging from fans, lamps and luminaries to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, coolers, mixer grinders and irons.

The company reported 3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 85 crore despite of 12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,693 crore in Q3 FY24 over in Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 1.67% to trade at Rs 270.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News