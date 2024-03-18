Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, Force Motors Ltd and DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 March 2024.

Gabriel India Ltd soared 8.19% to Rs 333.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd spiked 7.69% to Rs 255.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd surged 6.80% to Rs 367.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5649 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8400 shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd jumped 6.22% to Rs 6937.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11032 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21009 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd spurt 5.64% to Rs 918.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21135 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2714 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

