Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after bagging licenses renewal contract from BMC

Ceinsys Tech was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 571.65 after the company announced that it has received work order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for renewal of AutoCAD licenses amounting to Rs 2.79 crore.

The scope of the contract involves renewal of 35 AutoCAD severe based licenses for a period of three years, i.e. from 26 April 2024 to 25 April 2027.

Ceinsys Tech is a solution provider offering geographical information services (GIS) and engineering solutions. The company specializes in designing, capturing, storing, manipulating, analyzing and manage all types of geographical data.

The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 62.58 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

