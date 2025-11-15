Cropster Agro standalone net profit rises 32.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.48% to Rs 52.49 crore

Net profit of Cropster Agro rose 32.48% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.48% to Rs 52.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

