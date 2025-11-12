Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 3.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.06% to Rs 9.53 crore

Net profit of Crown Lifters rose 3.29% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.06% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.537.5651.2160.714.834.252.952.852.202.13

