Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 0.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.76% to Rs 55.20 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings declined 0.76% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.76% to Rs 55.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.55.2064.014.332.941.992.211.721.881.301.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News