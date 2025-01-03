Cupid edge higher on bagging order worth Rs 15-cr from Govt of Tanzania

Cupid jumped 5.51% to Rs 78.89 after the company said that it has received purchase orders from the Government of Tanzania for supply of male condoms worth Rs 14.91 crore.

The official announcement was made after market hours on 2 January 2025.

The said order was bagged from the medical stores department, Government of Tanzania. The consideration for the order is Rs 14.91 crore and is to be executed between February and April 2025.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, MD, Cupid, "We are happy to receive this order, and we look forward to more value-added business with the Medications Department, Government of Tanzania, in the future.

Cupid engaged in the business of dealing, marketing, and manufacturing rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

Cupid standalone net profit soared 96.28% to Rs 10.03 crore on 29.74% increased in total income to Rs 47.28 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

