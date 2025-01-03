Coal Sector Achieves Impressive 7.5 % Growth in November

The coal sector has demonstrated a remarkable growth of 7.5% (provisional) to 199.6 points in Nov24 as compared to 185.7 points in Nov23 among the eight core industries as per the Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI)) (Base Year 2011-12) released by Ministry of Commerce & Industries. The index of coal industry has reached 172.9 points during Apr-Nov24 as compared to 162.5 points during the same period of last year, showcasing highest growth of 6.4 % among the all eight core industries. The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries, viz. cement, coal, crude oil, electricity, fertilizers, natural gas, refinery products, and steel. The Combined Index of Eight Core Industries experienced a notable 4.3% increase in November 2024, compared to the same period of previous year and the index for the period Apr-Nov24 has increased by 4.2 % as compared to the corresponding period of fiscal year 2023-24 underscoring the coal sector's substantial contribution to overall industrial expansion. The driving force behind this remarkable growth can be attributed to a significant surge in coal production during Apr-Nov24, with output reaching an impressive 628.4 million tonnes, marking a remarkable increase of 6.4% compared to the same period in the previous year. This surge in production underscores the sector's capacity to meet growing demand of energy and manufacturing industries.

