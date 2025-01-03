Biocon arm receives approval for Tacrolimus capsules in China

Biocon said that it's wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received approval for Tacrolimus capsule in 0.5mg, 1mg and 5mg strengths, from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China.

Tacrolimus is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients, which reduces the body's ability to reject a transplanted organ.

The approval further adds to Biocon's portfolio of complex drug products and will be commercialised in the region expeditiously, it added.

Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company engaged in the production of therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small-molecule APIs in India and several key global markets, as well as generic formulations in the US, Europe, & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 126 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 4% YoY to Rs 3,590 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Biocon shed 0.68% to Rs 370.40 on the BSE.

