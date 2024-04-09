Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cupid standalone net profit rises 184.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Cupid standalone net profit rises 184.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.57% to Rs 62.90 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 184.41% to Rs 23.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.57% to Rs 62.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.19% to Rs 39.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 171.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales62.9041.50 52 171.09159.33 7 OPM %53.8630.34 -33.5028.92 - PBDT32.9412.02 174 55.5045.29 23 PBT32.2011.19 188 52.5742.32 24 NP23.728.34 184 39.8531.58 26

