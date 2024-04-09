Cupid standalone net profit rises 184.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.57% to Rs 62.90 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 184.41% to Rs 23.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.57% to Rs 62.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.19% to Rs 39.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 171.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

