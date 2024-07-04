Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation falls 0.5% on weekly basis

Currency in circulation falls 0.5% on weekly basis

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation contracted by 0.5% on the week to stand at Rs 35.62 lakh crore as on June 28, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also fell by 0.40% on the week to Rs 46.94 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6% on a year ago basis compared to 4.9% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has improved by 1.5% so far while the reserve money has gained by 1.4%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gangster Abu Salem moved out of Taloja prison for transfer to Nashik jail

Pension plans of various companies, terms, fees put together in one table

French senate calls for change to nuclear power price regulation

Premium

Listed media majors expected to struggle in the first half of FY25

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off record highs, up 100 pts; Nifty tests 24,300; L&T, HDFC Bank weighs

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story