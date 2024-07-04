Currency in circulation falls 0.5% on weekly basis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation contracted by 0.5% on the week to stand at Rs 35.62 lakh crore as on June 28, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also fell by 0.40% on the week to Rs 46.94 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6% on a year ago basis compared to 4.9% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has improved by 1.5% so far while the reserve money has gained by 1.4%.

