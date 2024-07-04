Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equitas SFB Q1 gross advances grow 18% YoY

Equitas SFB Q1 gross advances grow 18% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB) said that its gross advances jumped 17.8% to Rs 34,872 crore as on 30 June 2024 as against Rs 29,601 crore as on 30 June 2023.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, gross advances rose 1.6% from Rs 34,337 crore posted on 31 March 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total deposits surged 35.4% year on year (YoY) and 3.9% QoQ to Rs 34,337 crore as on 30 June 2024.

During the quarter, CASA deposits stood at Rs 11,724 crore, registering a growth of 9.7% YoY and 1.5% QoQ. CASA ratio was at 31% as on 30 June 2024 as compared to 39% as on 30 June 2023 and 32% as on 31 March 2024.

Cost of funds increased to 7.46% in Q1 FY25 from 6.94% in Q1 FY24 and 7.44% in Q4 FY24.

Equitas Small Finance Bank is one of the largest small finance banks in India.

The bank reported 9% rise in net profit to Rs 208 crore on a 21% increase in total income to Rs 1,685.10 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank shed 0.18% to Rs 94.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off record highs, up 100 pts; Nifty tests 24,300; L&T, HDFC Bank weighs

Russian, Chinese Presidents attend SCO; Putin emphasises group's security

Office transactions hit record high at 34.7 mn sq. ft. in H1 2024: Report

At SCO, Putin bats for Eurasian security; Xi calls for peaceful resolution

IMD weather 2024: Heavy rainfall likely in many states for next 5 days

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story