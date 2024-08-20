Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CWD bags order of Rs 100 cr from PhonePe

CWD bags order of Rs 100 cr from PhonePe

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CWD today announced the signing of a Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with PhonePe, one of India's leading fintech companies, to design, develop, and manufacture the innovative Sound Box device.

The two-year deal is valued at Rs 100 crore, underscoring the significance of this collaboration in shaping the future of digital payments in India.

The Sound Box, a game-changing payment solution, has revolutionized the way merchants receive and confirm UPI transactions. By integrating seamlessly with PhonePe's platform, the device provides a multilingual audible confirmation of payments, enabling merchants to focus on serving customers without the need to constantly monitor their mobile devices.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 400 pts, Nifty above 24,700; IT, Banks lead

LIVE: SC to hear Kolkata rape-murder case today as doctors continue stir

LIVE news: Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR trigger severe waterlogging in multiple areas

US offers citizenship pathway to 550,000 migrant spouses, stepchildren

Saraswati Saree Depot listing: Scrip debuts at over 20% premium on BSE, NSE

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story