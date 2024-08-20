CWD bags order of Rs 100 cr from PhonePe

CWD today announced the signing of a Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with PhonePe, one of India's leading fintech companies, to design, develop, and manufacture the innovative Sound Box device.

The two-year deal is valued at Rs 100 crore, underscoring the significance of this collaboration in shaping the future of digital payments in India.

The Sound Box, a game-changing payment solution, has revolutionized the way merchants receive and confirm UPI transactions. By integrating seamlessly with PhonePe's platform, the device provides a multilingual audible confirmation of payments, enabling merchants to focus on serving customers without the need to constantly monitor their mobile devices.

