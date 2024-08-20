Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MIDHANI edges higher after bagging order worth Rs 285 crore

Aug 20 2024
Mishra Dhatu Nigam added 1.02% to Rs 438.95 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 285 crore.

"With this, the open order position of MIDHANI as on date is around Rs 2,098 crore, the company said in a statement.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam is engaged in the business of manufacturing of superalloys, titanium, special purpose steel and other special metals.

The company's standalone net profit tumbled 72.44% to Rs 5.11 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 18.54 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 163.45 crore in Q1 FY25, down 12.93% as compared with Rs 187.72 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Aug 20 2024

