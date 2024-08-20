Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Energy index increasing 72.85 points or 0.53% at 13727.72 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.35%), Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 3.15%),Deep Industries Ltd (up 2.98%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.37%),Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.53%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.52%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 1.35%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.15%), and IRM Energy Ltd (up 1.09%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (down 1.83%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.54%), and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 0.93%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 156.03 or 0.29% at 54729.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 24.37 points or 0.15% at 16398.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.4 points or 0.34% at 24657.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 294.22 points or 0.37% at 80718.9.

On BSE,2147 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

