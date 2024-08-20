Sequent Scientific receives WHO prequalification approval for Albendazole API

Used in treatment of parasitic infections

Sequent Scientific announced its receipt of prequalification (PQ) approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) for Albendazole, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). This is in partnership with Mepro Pharmaceuticals, who have successfully developed and commercialised the Albendazole Chewable formulation from its WHO PQ approved plant, using our API.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mepro's Chewable formulation is the first global approval of its kind by the WHO PQ. Albendazole is a vital medication used to treat a range of parasitic infections, including tapeworm, roundworm, and hookworm infestations, affecting millions globally, particularly in low and middle income countries.