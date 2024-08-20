Sequent Scientific receives WHO prequalification approval for Albendazole API

Used in treatment of parasitic infections
Sequent Scientific announced its receipt of prequalification (PQ) approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) for Albendazole, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). This is in partnership with Mepro Pharmaceuticals, who have successfully developed and commercialised the Albendazole Chewable formulation from its WHO PQ approved plant, using our API.
Mepro's Chewable formulation is the first global approval of its kind by the WHO PQ. Albendazole is a vital medication used to treat a range of parasitic infections, including tapeworm, roundworm, and hookworm infestations, affecting millions globally, particularly in low and middle income countries.
The WHO prequalification recognizes Sequent Scientific's commitment to stringent international standards in the production of Albendazole API, ensuring efficacy, safety, and quality. "The WHO prequalification approval validates our manufacturing capabilities and reinforces our dedication to providing high-quality, affordable medicines to those in need worldwide. By leveraging our extensive distribution network and strategic partnerships, the company is poised to make a meaningful impact on health outcomes on a global scale, said Rajaram Narayanan, MD & CEO of Sequent Scientific.
