National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 1.14%

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 6.85% over last one month compared to 0.78% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.15% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 1.14% today to trade at Rs 173.45. The BSE Metal index is up 0.71% to quote at 31764.37. The index is up 0.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 0.71% and NMDC Ltd added 0.57% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 49.35 % over last one year compared to the 23.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 6.85% over last one month compared to 0.78% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 44524 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.79 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 209.6 on 09 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 86.81 on 21 Aug 2023.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

