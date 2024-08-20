National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 1.14%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 6.85% over last one month compared to 0.78% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.15% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 1.14% today to trade at Rs 173.45. The BSE Metal index is up 0.71% to quote at 31764.37. The index is up 0.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 0.71% and NMDC Ltd added 0.57% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 49.35 % over last one year compared to the 23.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp