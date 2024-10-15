Cyient announces strategic partnership with Business Finland

Business Finland and Cyient have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in advancing technology innovation. This strategic partnership aims to foster joint initiatives focused on cuttiedge technologies, including 5G, AI, sustainability solutions, space technology, and robotics. The MoU aims to facilitate cooperation opportunities between Cyient and Business Finland. The collaboration will leverage Cyient's strong presence in Europe, especially in Finland, and a robust platform to work with the Finnish ecosystem, including startups. Business Finland will enable a joint go-to-market to enhance market access and visibility. Through this alliance, Business Finland aims to bolster Finland's status as a leader in innovation and to foster the development of new digital industries. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We see tremendous potential in partnering with Business Finland to explore emerging technologies and innovations," said Rajaneesh Kini, President & Chief Technology Officer,Cyient. "This collaboration represents a pivotal step toward integrating Finnish innovation into our global strategy, particularly in focused areas of digital, autonomous and sustainability. By integrating their expertise into our ecosystem, we will continue to co-create solutions that address global challenges and deliver value to our customers worldwide."

Business Finland is the Finnish government organization dedicated to innovation funding, and promoting international trade, travel, and investment. Business Finland's network of over 760 experts operates in more than 40 offices worldwide and 16 regional offices around Finland. Business Finland is part of the Team Finland network

Powered by Capital Market - Live News