Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 80.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 80.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 30.46% to Rs 361.84 crore

Net profit of Cyient DLM rose 80.62% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.46% to Rs 361.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 277.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.88% to Rs 61.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.25% to Rs 1191.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 832.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales361.84277.36 30 1191.87832.03 43 OPM %10.5211.50 -9.3110.55 - PBDT36.9422.05 68 104.4562.58 67 PBT30.7017.22 78 82.1443.16 90 NP22.7412.59 81 61.2031.73 93

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

