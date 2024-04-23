Mastek expands its partnership with Yanbu Cement Company

Mastek announced that it has won the multi-tower deal from Yanbu Cement Company (YCC) to optimize the efficiency of YCC's production line. YCC, a pioneer in the cement industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), embarked on a digital & cloud transformation journey with Mastek in 2022, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Smart Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Following the execution of multiple back office and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) transformation programs in the first phase, Mastek will kick-off the second phase, focusing on automating YCC's front office operations and streamlining the lead-to-cash cycle. By leveraging the Oracle Fusion stack across integrated layers of ERP systems, Mastek will enable YCC to improve customer & employee experience, reduce order fulfilment turnaround time (TAT), optimize material loading & dispatch processes, and enhance quality with governance excellence. During the initial phase, Mastek transformed YCC's EBS-based infrastructure to Oracle Fusion Cloud. An extensive suite of Oracle Cloud modules were implemented, such as Human Capital Management (HCM), Enterprise Planning & Budgeting Cloud Service (EPBCS), Profitability & Cost Management Cloud Service (PCMCS), and Oracle Maintenance Cloud.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The project marks a significant achievement for Mastek as it expands its revenue streams through CX Transformation, EX Transformation & Industrial Edge offerings, and is poised to tap into new market potential. With an increased focus on CX, EX & connected enterprise solutions Mastek aims to strengthen its footprint as a digital transformation leader in the Middle East region.

Key RoIe to be delivered to YCC:

Improves customer experience, and order fulfillment cycle by developing a customer portal for seamless order capturing & fulfillment visibility with Oracle CRM Stack for sales team management integrated with Oracle Fusion ERP components.

Improve Quality, Governance & Visibility around Supply Chain, Finance & Procurement with Oracle Fusion Suite (Finance, SCM, EPM etc.)

Deploy an IoT-enabled solution to optimize truck/vehicle alignment during material loading.

Leverage existing accelerators like Mastek's VolteoEdge platform to integrate web and mobile sales apps with YCC's Oracle ERP system.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News