INR Extends Recovery Momentum On Positive Equities

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee extended recovery momentum to settle slightly higher by 3 paise to close at 83.33 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday on positive domestic markets and a soft American currency. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 89.83 points, or 0.12 percent, at 73,738.45, extending gains for a third straight session as fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East eased. The broader NSE Nifty index also rose 31.60 points, or 0.14 percent, to 22,368. Meanwhile, a sluggish dollar overseas and waning international crude oil prices also supported gains in the domestic unit. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.37 against the greenback. The unit hit an intra-day high of 83.28 and a low of 83.39 against the greenback. The domestic unit finally settled at 83.33 (provisional) against the dollar, 3 paise higher from its previous close.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

