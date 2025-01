D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 4.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.32% to Rs 642.65 crore

Net profit of D B Corp declined 4.65% to Rs 118.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 123.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 642.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 644.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.642.65644.7127.5728.39184.46196.29160.05167.38118.21123.98

