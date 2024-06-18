Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D L X reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Net Loss of D L X reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.18% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.32% to Rs 11.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.522.55 -1 11.9013.27 -10 OPM %-50.00-42.75 --26.55-22.31 - PBDT-1.26-1.09 -16 -3.16-2.96 -7 PBT-1.26-1.09 -16 -3.16-2.96 -7 NP-1.30-1.95 33 -3.52-3.88 9

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

