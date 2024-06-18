Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kabra Steel Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kabra Steel Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.01 crore

Net loss of Kabra Steel Products reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-0.010.02 PL 0.070.06 17 OPM %400.000 --85.71-66.67 - PBDT-0.040 0 -0.06-0.04 -50 PBT-0.040 0 -0.06-0.04 -50 NP-0.040 0 -0.07-0.04 -75

